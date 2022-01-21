Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.24. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 31,561 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.46.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,615,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 76,817 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.