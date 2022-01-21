Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Hits Market Capitalization of $191,983.13

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $191,983.13 and approximately $3,262.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

