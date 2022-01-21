K21 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $900,584.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. K21 has a market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $900,584.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002833 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006498 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

