Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $52.52. 1,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,047. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.24.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

