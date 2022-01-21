$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.