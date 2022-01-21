NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other NN news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,740 shares of company stock valued at $135,875 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NN by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,293. NN has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $173.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.10.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NN will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

