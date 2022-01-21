Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,790. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

