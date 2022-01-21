Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $238,610.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $639,125.50 and $238,610.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

