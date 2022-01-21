Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238,610.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $639,125.50 and approximately $238,610.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.88 or 0.07279543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.06 or 0.99954507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063414 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

