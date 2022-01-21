Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,772. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

