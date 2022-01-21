FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221,654 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 208,076 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 12,413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 138,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 137,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINV stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter.

FINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

