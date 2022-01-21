HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

HPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.