AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $37.44 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Fair Isaac worth $37,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,185. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The business had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.86.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

