Keystone Financial Group Has $17.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 170,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,459. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06.

