OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Up 1.9%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.25 ($40.06) and last traded at €35.20 ($40.00). Approximately 10,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.55 ($39.26).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $646.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

