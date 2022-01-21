bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 4.4%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €15.04 ($17.09) and last traded at €15.10 ($17.16). 21,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.80 ($17.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.00.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

