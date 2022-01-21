Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 159,900 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5,330.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

