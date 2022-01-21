Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 159,900 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5,330.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVS stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.