Tidex Token (TDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $579,986.10 and approximately $10.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.88 or 0.07279543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.06 or 0.99954507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.