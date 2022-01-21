TriumphX (TRIX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.03 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00050401 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006448 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

