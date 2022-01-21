Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Down 22.5% This Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005265 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $732,636.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

