AppCoins Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 46% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 91.7% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $427,274.89 and $660,294.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00050401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006448 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 243,867,049 coins and its circulating supply is 243,867,048 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

