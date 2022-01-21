Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.83. Lion Electric shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 2,327 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

