Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of New Residential Investment worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

