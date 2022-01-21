Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the period. American Finance Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of American Finance Trust worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,351,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 919,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after buying an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 681,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 167,119 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

