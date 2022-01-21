SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

