Tobam Sells 25,732 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,732 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in General Electric were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $10,303,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NYSE GE opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

