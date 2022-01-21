Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 174.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $52,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Equity Residential stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

