Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $93,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

