QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.50 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.