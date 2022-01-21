Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.23

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 40.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mirion Technologies stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.