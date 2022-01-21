Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.96

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 4617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 134,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,666,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,956,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

