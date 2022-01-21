Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.36

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 570.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 215,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

