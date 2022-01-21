FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.75. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,311 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

