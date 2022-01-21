AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,423 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.7% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.26% of S&P Global worth $262,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.90.

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,871. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.