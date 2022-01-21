TheStreet Upgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to B

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of TRP opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in TC Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

