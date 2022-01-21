TheStreet Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 46.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

