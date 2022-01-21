Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 135,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,423,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,219,000 after buying an additional 93,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fastenal by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,893,000 after buying an additional 148,114 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

