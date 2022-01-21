Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $414.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.40 million. Ameresco reported sales of $314.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $522,213.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,491 shares of company stock worth $12,993,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $56,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.