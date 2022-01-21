Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $817,775.05 and approximately $32,994.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

