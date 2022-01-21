DAOventures (DVD) Hits Market Capitalization of $457,282.74

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $457,282.74 and approximately $8,589.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005219 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006342 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

