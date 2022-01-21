Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.54

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 34023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

