Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 16.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

