Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Copart stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

