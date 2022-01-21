Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

