Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 19,152 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Best Buy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.