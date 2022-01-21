Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,959 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $452.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

