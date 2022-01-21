Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.19 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.