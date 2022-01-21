Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 51,895 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.