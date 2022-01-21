U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.94 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.41.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

