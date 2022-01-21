Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,549,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

